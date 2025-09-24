Dr Louise Beck, Victoria Surgery Larne

The Royal College of General Practitioners Northern Ireland (RCGPNI) has announced the winners of its 2025 GP and Practice of the Year awards, recognising the outstanding contributions of general practitioners and practice teams across the region.

The awards, which are nominated by patients and judged by the RCGPNI Patient Network, celebrate those delivering exceptional care in their communities. This year saw a high volume of nominations from across Northern Ireland, highlighting the continued dedication of GPs despite the ongoing pressures facing primary care.

Dr Louise Beck, from Victoria Surgery in Larne, was named GP of the Year. Responding to the accolade, Dr Beck said: "I’m honoured to receive this award. It’s incredibly humbling to know that patients took the time to nominate me, and I’m truly grateful. I also want to thank my colleagues at Victoria Surgery — despite the many challenges in general practice, our team remains committed to delivering the best possible care."

University Street Surgery, located in South Belfast, received the Practice of the Year award.

Practice Manager Sarah Taggart said: "We’re absolutely thrilled. It means so much that patients value what we do. Our team goes above and beyond every day, and this award is a real boost at a difficult time for primary care."

RCGPNI Chair Dr Ursula Mason, who presented the awards, praised the tireless efforts of GP teams across Northern Ireland.

"Once again, we’ve been inspired by patients’ stories of the care and compassion shown by their GPs and practice teams. Congratulations to all those nominated — and especially to this year’s very deserving winners."

