Data released by Tourism NI has revealed how golf tourism in Northern Ireland is certainly in the right swing of things, particularly in the hospitality construction industry.

Fresh from the recent 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush, figures show golf tourism generated a record-breaking £86.2 million in 2024, while an independent forecast by the Sport Industry Research Centre (SIRC) predicts the famous tournament will have generated over £213 million in total economic benefit.

Whilst Scottie Scheffler still basks in the glory of lifting the Claret Jug, further data from Construction Intelligence Services discloses how over £66 million worth of developments are under way across four flagship projects in the province, including new links golf courses, hotels, and high-end accommodation options totalling more than 200 rooms, suites, lodges, and apartments.

The projects include the opening of the £16.5 million Dunluce Lodge Hotel in Portrush, the much-anticipated Bellarena Golf Links development, the £5.7 million expansion of The Golf Links Hotel in Portrush, whilst the Kingfisher Country Estate in Templepatrick is also expanding.

“Golf tourism beat all the records last year, so it’s no surprise these numbers are being reflected in hospitality construction projects,” said Pat McGrath, Head of Research and Product Development at CIS.

“Across Northern Ireland, investment in hospitality developments overall is projected to rise by 111% in 2024, with over 300 hotel beds under construction or recently completed. Looking ahead, project starts are forecast to hit £79 million in 2025 and rise to £85 million in 2026.”

Data from Sporting Insights for Tourism NI shows that the value of golf tourism in Northern Ireland has more than doubled in the last decade, from £33.2 million in 2014 to £86.2 million in 2024.

The number of international golf visitors has also risen sharply, with 29,400 non-domestic golfers visiting in 2024, compared to 23,400 in 2019. Crucially, the majority of visitors stayed for one to two weeks.

North American travellers continue to lead the market, accounting for 70% of inbound golf tourists and contributing £44.3 million last year, up from £36.2 million in 2023. The rest of the world, particularly Australia, also saw a sharp increase in spending, growing from £3.1 million in 2023 to £11.6 million in 2024.