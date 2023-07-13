News you can trust since 1737
Record numbers attend this year's Stendhal festival as Director reveals event "might only just be getting started" as art and music sectors are showcased

The Festival Director of Stendhal has confirmed a record number of people attended last week's event.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 13th Jul 2023, 15:35 BST- 2 min read

Over 10,000 people passed through the fates at Ballymully Cottage Farm in Limavady as those in attendance enjoyed entertainment from the arts and music sectors.

Revellers basking in sunshine enjoyed music and performances of all kinds across the weekend including standout performances from The Wailers, Bell X1, The Scratch, Cara Dillon and loads more.

Festival Director Ross Parkhill believes the large crowds show that the appetite is there for an even bigger event in the years to come after starting off in 2011.

People of all ages enjoy this year's Stendhal festival as record numbers attended the three-day event. Photo: Sean McQuaidPeople of all ages enjoy this year's Stendhal festival as record numbers attended the three-day event. Photo: Sean McQuaid
People of all ages enjoy this year's Stendhal festival as record numbers attended the three-day event. Photo: Sean McQuaid
“I think it is safe to say that this year was the best Stendhal we ever produced," he said.

"We had a record attendance of just over 10,000 people, the weather played ball eventually, the acts all went down a real treat and everyone got home from site, safe and sound.

"We are absolutely delighted with how things went this year and, in many ways, despite that being our 13th event, it really gives us the impression that we might only just be getting started."

Mr Parkhill acknowledged the importance of those who helped to support the event, as well as crew members who are continuing to go "above and beyond" to showcase the arts and music sector in Northern Ireland.

He added: "A massive thank you to everyone who came through the gates and supported our event, particularly those who braved the rain on the Thursday night, we hope you all had a great weekend.

"Stendhal is renowned for its amazing vibe and atmosphere and everyone brought that to the fields again this year in spades.

“An infinite thanks to our team and crew behind the scenes who build and run the event, they go above and beyond every year and I hope they realise just how much they are doing for the Limavady tourism economy and for the arts and music sector in Northern Ireland, they are a credit to themselves and the country.

“Huge thanks also to our partners and sponsors, without whom the festival also couldn't exists, so big love to The Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alchemy Technology Services, The National Lottery through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Help Musicians NI, JKC

BMW, Macrete, The Nerve Centre and everyone else who pitches in to make Stendhal what it is.”

A date for next year's event is to be confirmed in due course.

