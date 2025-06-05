Reform UK chairman Zia Yusuf quits after calling burka ban question from party's own MP 'dumb'

File photo of Zia Yusuf, who has quit as Reform UK party chairman. Photo: Lucy North/PA Wire

The chairman of Reform UK has quit, saying working to get the party elected was no longer “a good use of my time”.

Zia Yusuf’s decision follows a row in which he described a question to the Prime Minister concerning a ban on burkas from his party’s newest MP as “dumb”.

Announcing his resignation this afternoon (5th), he said: “Eleven months ago I became chairman of Reform. I’ve worked full time as a volunteer to take the party from 14% to 30%, quadrupled its membership and delivered historic electoral results.

“I no longer believe working to get a Reform government elected is a good use of my time, and hereby resign the office.”

Earlier, he had criticised the party’s newest MP, Sarah Pochin, after she asked Sir Keir Starmer whether he would support banning the burka during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday – something that does not appear to be a Reform policy.

Asked about the question on social media, Mr Yusuf stated: “Nothing to do with me. Had no idea about the question nor that it wasn’t policy. Busy with other stuff. I do think it’s dumb for a party to ask the PM if they would do something the party itself wouldn’t do.”

Mr Yusuf’s resignation comes on the day Reform hopes to cause an upset in Scotland, where it is contesting a Holyrood by-election in Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse.

Scottish First Minister John Swinney has described the contest as a “two-horse race” between his SNP and Reform.

Following Mr Yusuf’s resignation, Reform leader Nigel Farage said he was “genuinely sorry” that he had decided to stand down, paying tribute to him as “enormously talented” and “a huge factor in our success” at the local elections.

Mr Farage added: “Politics can be a highly pressured and difficult game and Zia has clearly had enough. He is a loss to us and public life.”

Speaking on GB News, Mr Farage later suggested he would give it “some good, hard thought” before selected Mr Yusuf’s successor as chairman.

A Labour spokesperson said: “If Nigel Farage can’t manage a handful of politicians, how on earth could he run a country?

“The Reform chair has done a runner so that he doesn’t have to front up Farage’s £80bn in unfunded cuts, which would spark a Liz Truss-style economic meltdown.

“Nigel Farage’s plans would put up every single mortgage in the country and hammer family finances, while forcing them to buy private healthcare. Working people simply can’t afford the risk of Reform UK.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch responded to Mr Yusuf’s announcement on social media site X by saying Reform “is not a political party”.

“It is a fan club,” she added, in a criticism of its leader Mr Farage.

Also quitting is the man who headed Reform’s ‘UK Doge’ initiative – cost-cutting plans rolled out in Kent County Council, where Reform won control in May, that ape the US Department of Government Efficiency that was led by tech billionaire Elon Musk.

In a post on X, Nathaniel Fried said Mr Yusuf “got me in”, adding it was “appropriate for me to leave with him”.