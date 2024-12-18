Craig Campbell was a senior figure in Nigel Farage’s party north of the border

The Scottish organiser for Reform UK has been sacked after links to loyalist paramilitaries came to light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Campbell was a senior figure in Nigel Farage’s party north of the border until an investigation by the Daily Record found his father had been among nine people – also including his uncle – jailed for pub bombings in Glasgow in the 1970s.

William Campbell has been named in news reports as the commander in Glasgow of the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) – a paramilitary organisation most active during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also revealed Mr Campbell’s cousin Jason was jailed for life for the sectarian murder of a 16-year-old in Glasgow in 1995.

A spokesman for Reform UK Scotland said: “Craig Campbell is no longer a Reform UK Scotland organiser or member.

“Reform UK Scotland will not tolerate discrimination of anyone in any form.”

The party has seen increased support in polls north of the border, with suggestions it could win more than 10 seats in the 2026 Holyrood elections.

Mr Farage’s party managed to gain some ground in July’s general election, winning 7% of the vote.