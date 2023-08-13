Residents urged to keep their windows closed as Fire Service tackle blaze at a recycling blaze in north Belfast
Police along with other emergency services are currently at the scene of a fire in an industrial estate in the Advantage Way area of Ballygomartin, north Belfast.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 13th Aug 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) have advised residents to keep their window closed while they deal with the fire at a recycling and storage facility.
A number of appliances and specialist officers in attendance.
The public are also advised to avoid the area at this time.
NIFRS have stated that they will be in attendance for some time and will provide an update later today.