A review of Northern Ireland's Policing Board will begin on Monday, Justice Minister Naomi Long has announced.

The board is the oversight body for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Ms Long said the review would be independent and would conclude before the end of this year.

It was first announced last year after a number of controversies rocked the PSNI.

Justice Minister Naomi Long (centre), with with Dr John Topping (left) and Paul Sweeney (right), after it was has announced that a review of the NI Policing Board will begin on Monday

The board received criticism for its response to the row which followed a major data breach in which the details of around 9,500 PSNI officers and civilian staff were mistakenly published in response to a Freedom of Information request.

The oversight body faced further pressure when a critical High Court ruling around the disciplining of two junior officers led to then PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne announcing his resignation.

He was replaced by Jon Boutcher.

Former Policing Board chairwoman Deirdre Toner announced last September there would be a review of how the board carries out its legislative duties.

Ms Long has appointed Paul Sweeney, a former permanent secretary in the Northern Ireland Civil Service, as independent reviewer and Dr John Topping, a senior lecturer in criminology at Queen's University Belfast, as the independent expert adviser to inform the review process and outcomes.

The minister said: "A review of the Policing Board was initially announced by the former chair of the board, following a series of policing related incidents.

"However, it has always been my preference that an independent review be carried out and I thank Paul Sweeney and John Topping for agreeing to take it forward.

"I look forward to receiving the findings and recommendations of the review in due course.

"The review will be tightly focused and delivered in a timely manner to conclude by the end of December.

"It will primarily involve members and staff of the NI Policing Board, the PSNI and representative bodies, and the Department of Justice."

The terms of reference of the review will include determining the extent to which the board carries out its statutory duties to hold the PSNI to account whilst ensuring an efficient and effective police service.

The review will also look at the definition and management of organisational boundaries, taking into account the High Court judgment from last year.

The Policing Board is made up of 10 political and nine independent members and holds a number of public meetings throughout the year during which senior PSNI officers face questions from members.