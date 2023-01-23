Rosnashane House in Ballymoney, which offers boutique accommodation, apologised “for any offence caused” by the package that combines spa treatments and a session with airsoft guns after it came under fire from several people including the sister of one of the youngest victims of the Omagh bomb.

Claire Radford, whose brother Alan was 16 when he was murdered by the Real IRA on August 15, 1998, said promotion of the ‘Bikinis and Balaclavas’ package brought back painful memories: “It’s just regurgitating what has been going on for the past 40 years. People say it’s in the past, but it’s not. The past has not been dealt with, nothing has been done in respect of innocent victims, to support them, to lobby for justice.

"It’s hard to live in a society that accepts Alan’s murderers and glorifies them at every opportunity possible. This is just another one of those opportunities."

How the Bikinis and Balaclava package was advertised at Rosnashane House

She added: "Anyone who says a balaclava isn’t connected with criminal activity is on a different planet.

“People say I’m a snowflake. I’m far from it. I get up every single day, I fight with my brain to get out of bed, I fight with PTSD, with the sleepless nights, with the thoughts of I don’t want to live anymore, to do what I need to do for my children.”

Kenny Donaldson, from Innocent Victims United, said: "Just when you thought there was no lower to descend, this business has proven otherwise. This is truly appalling, depraved marketing.

"There will be fools who’ll say, but sure it’s just a bit of craic. No it’s not. Balaclavas and guns brought nothing but carnage to this society – and still do – and should never be reconfigured as acceptable marketing tools.

"We will be seeking clarification as to whether or not this business has ever received grant aid support from the public purse as well as probing whether or not other applicable standards and laws have been adhered to as part of their membership as an accommodation provider."