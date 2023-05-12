News you can trust since 1737
Royal Ulster Agricultural Society say attendances at Balmoral Show well on target to hit 100,000

​The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society said attendances are well on target to come in at around 100,000 for the event as a whole, writes Richard Halloran.

By Richard Halloran
Published 12th May 2023, 20:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 20:04 BST

This is the 10th occasion on which the show has been held at Balmoral Park on the outskirts of Lisburn.

A record 3,000 animals and 550 trade exhibitors are actively participating in this year’s event.

Despite the slow start to the spring of 2023, the many farmers attending this year’s show have been in upbeat form.

Pictured at Balmoral Show held in partnership with Ulster Bank. Pic Kevin McAuley /McAuley MultimediaPictured at Balmoral Show held in partnership with Ulster Bank. Pic Kevin McAuley /McAuley Multimedia
There is a growing recognition amongst all farming families that agriculture has a key role in meeting the climate change challenges that face society as a whole.

It was a point picked up directly by Livestock and Meat Commission chief executive Ian Stevenson.

Ian said: “Our Balmoral stand reflects the very positive communicated the very positive climate change related messages already associated with beef and sheep production.

“But more than this, I am very encouraged by the messages coming from other organisations attending Balmoral Show this week.

Meanwhile, out in the show rings, Hereford cattle breeders have been enjoying a week to remember.

Demand from breeders to exhibit at this year’s Balmoral Show more than exceeded the number of stalls made available to them by the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society.

“This reflects the growth in pedigree cattle numbers on the ground in Northern Ireland at the present time,” said UK Hereford breed president David Smyth. “There are currently 200 pedigree registered herds in Northern Ireland. We are the fastest growing region in the UK, where new registrations are concerned.”

