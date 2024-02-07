Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stephen White was speaking as the dust continues to settle from the shock news on Monday night that the King is suffering from an unspecified form of cancer.

Meanwhile, as warm wishes continued to flood in for the sovereign, the King also held his usual weekly discussions with the Prince Minister on Wednesday – albeit by phone, rather than in person.

Mr White, who is the third chairman of the foundation since its inception in 2001, has met the King a number of times, and says that his royal staff request updates from the organisation at least on a six-monthly basis.

PACEMAKER BFST 13-06-2000: Prince Charles chats with RUC Drug Squad officers at Ballymena RUC station

Whilst there are some 14 Northern Irish organisations which count Royal Family members as patrons, the King is only the patron of two: the foundation, and the Ulster Watercolour Society.

"Since its earliest days our patron has been the then-prince, and now-king,” said Mr White, a former assistant chief constable in both the PSNI and the RUC.

"He did us the great honour of opening our memorial garden in 2003, and for the last 21 years – including since he became king – he has been very interested in all aspects of the foundation's work: in particular widows, the disabled, and how we're supporting them.

"I met him a couple of times in my role as chairman, and he always took a keen interest.”

The Duke of Sussex speaking during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany. Picture date: Saturday September 16, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Invictus. Photo credit should read: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

He wished him “a speedy recovery” on behalf of the foundation and “the wider RUC family", adding: “I was shocked. It seems like no time since his mother passed away and myself and three others took part in the Queen's funeral – at her specific request that the RUC George Cross be there.

"So to hear this news so quickly in the aftermath of her jubilee, then funeral, and his coronation… it seems like no time in which quite a lot has happened”.

The foundation had its annual general meeting on Wednesday, during which they reviewed photos of the King’s visits to the Province.

"Some [patrons] are only figureheads, but in our case we can honestly say he was much more than that,” he added.

"Since we've been formed he's visited quite often, and when he's in Northern Ireland he makes a point of asking [about us]… we’re a significant organisation in his eyes”.

Charles flew to his Norfolk residence Sandringham on Tuesday following a reunion (described by some as having lasted 45 minutes and others as 30 minutes) with his son Prince Harry in London.

The King holds a private weekly audience with the Prime Minister to discuss Government matters, and also receives “red boxes” – bundles of state papers to review, keeping him abreast of developments in the kingdom.

Asked if Mr Sunak would travel to Sandringham for his discussion with the King, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We don’t in general and we are not going to get into the habit of commenting on the PM’s conversations with the King.

“But we have agreed with the Palace in this specific instance to confirm that they will be speaking on the phone later.”

Though the King is meant to remain politically neutral on all matters, he is able to “advise and warn” his ministers – including Mr Sunak – when necessary.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Sunak said: “I know the thoughts of the House and the country are with the King and his family.

“We wish His Majesty a speedy recovery and look forward to him resuming his public-facing duties in due course.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn also expressed their support for the King.

Reportedly, the King has also said he intends to continue his “5BX” fitness regime which he has observed for the last decade, it was reported.

Short for “Five Basic Exercises”, it was devised by Dr. Bill Orban for the Royal Canadian Air Force in the late 1950s.

It consists of five different core exercises, four callisthenics and one cardio; these include stretches, sit-ups, back extensions, push-ups and running, spread over 11 minutes.