John Logue will be laid to rest on Sunday

​A father-of-one, who was tragically killed in a farming accident in County Tyrone on Tuesday, is to be laid to rest on Sunday (March 23).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man has been named locally as John Logue, who was in his 40s and from the County Tyrone parish of Aghyaran.

The accident involving farm machinery happened on the Pullytean Road area close to the border with Co. Donegal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSNI have stated that they are not treating the death as suspicious, whilst the Health and Safety Executive NI are “working to establish the facts surrounding the incident.”

Mr Logue will be laid to rest at Requiem Mass at 1pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Aghyaran, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

A funeral notice read: “Much loved daddy of Dylan, beloved son of Rebecca and the late Charlie, loving brother of Ann Marie (Noel), Lorraine (Kieran) and Charlene (Jason), dearest uncle of Keela, Koa, Niamh, Cathal and Kayden.”