"Sadly missed by his heartbroken family": Funeral details confirmed for County Tyrone man who tragically passed away in farming accident
The man has been named locally as John Logue, who was in his 40s and from the County Tyrone parish of Aghyaran.
The accident involving farm machinery happened on the Pullytean Road area close to the border with Co. Donegal.
The PSNI have stated that they are not treating the death as suspicious, whilst the Health and Safety Executive NI are “working to establish the facts surrounding the incident.”
Mr Logue will be laid to rest at Requiem Mass at 1pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Aghyaran, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.
A funeral notice read: “Much loved daddy of Dylan, beloved son of Rebecca and the late Charlie, loving brother of Ann Marie (Noel), Lorraine (Kieran) and Charlene (Jason), dearest uncle of Keela, Koa, Niamh, Cathal and Kayden.”
It added: “Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken family and family circle and his good friends and neighbours.”