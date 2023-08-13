Scarlett Rossborough: 'Dearly loved daughter' who died in Carrickfergus tragedy is laid to rest
Scarlett was killed and one other child injured following the collision in the town’s High Street shortly before 11.40am on Wednesday morning (August 9).
It's understood that Scarlett was going to Carrickfergus Castle when the tragedy happened.
A memorial service was conducted in Scarlett's home in Larne before a burial took place at Larne cemetery on Sunday (August 13).
Supporters of both Glentoran and Larne held a minute's silence prior to their Sports Direct Premiership fixture at The Oval, before conducting a round of applause in the 8th minute in memory of Scarlett on Friday night.
Staff at Linn Primary School where Scarlett was a pupil, described her as having an "infectious giggle" and a "sense of fun".
A social media post read: "Everyone connected with Linn Primary School is devastated to hear about the sudden death of our much loved pupil Scarlett.
"She was an energetic, bubbly little girl with an infectious giggle and a sense of fun who brought a ‘breath of fresh air’ to our school.
"As a school community we are truly heartbroken and our thoughts and prayers are with her parents, her brother and the extended family circle."
A funeral notice read that Scarlett was a "dearly loved daughter to Carol Anne and Wilson, beautiful sister to Garrett. Devoted grand daughter to
Martin and Linda, Harry and Barbara. Step daughter to Martin and Karla, step sister to Alby and Rhys.
"Cherished niece to Martin and Lisa, Ryan and Mel, Lindsey and Matthew, Harry and Gillian. Also cousin to Theo and Nicole."
Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council Gerardine Mulvenna said Scarlett’s death had “plunged the borough into mourning”.
“At times like these, there are no words that can adequately reflect the huge sense of loss and pain being felt by loved ones.
"The people of this borough will hold them and all of those involved close to our hearts in the days, weeks and months ahead.
“My thoughts are also with our emergency services who responded to this incident and I thank them for their efforts in extremely upsetting circumstances.”