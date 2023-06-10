Second man is arrested as the search for the missing Ballymena woman Chloe Mitchell, 21, continues

The 34-year-old man was detained in the Ballymena area this morning (Saturday). Ms Mitchell, 21, was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of June 3 in Ballymena town centre. A major search operation continued in the town on Saturday. A 26-year-old man was arrested in Lurgan, Co Armagh, on Thursday in connection with the case. Police have secured a 36-hour extension to his detention period.

Police are pursuing a criminal investigation into the disappearance of Chloe Mitchell. Several of the searches have focused on the area around the Braid River in the Co Antrim town. The Community Search and Rescue organisation has been assisting police in the operation. On Friday, a senior police officer expressed hope Ms Mitchell is safe and well. Superintendent Gillian Kearney said police are treating her as a "high-risk missing person".

Ms Mitchell's brother Phillip has urged anyone with information to contact the family. Asked by the BBC how much he is missing his sister, he said on Friday: "Words just can't describe it, I am broke."

Ms Mitchell was last seen by her family on Friday June 2 and was then captured in the late hours of that day and the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre on CCTV. She was walking in the direction of James Street in the town.

On Saturday, officers made a renewed appeal for information about Ms Mitchell's disappearance.

PSNI Mid and East Antrim District Commander Superintendent Gillian Kearney said: "Police are becoming increasingly concerned about Chloe's safety and we have launched a criminal investigation into her disappearance. It is completely out of character for her to not be in contact with her family, who are being supported by specialist officers during this worrying time.

"I am appealing to anyone who was travelling through the James Street area in Ballymena from 10pm on Friday, June 2 and 5.40pm on Thursday, June 8 to think if they saw Chloe or anything unusual. I would also appeal for anyone with dashcam footage during this period to bring it to police. Chloe was last seen wearing a green and black Northface-style jacket, a white T-shirt, leggings and Nike trainers."

Chloe Mitchell, 21, was last seen in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre

Search and Rescue teams on the bank of the River Braid in Ballymena on Friday in the search in Co Antrim for missing woman Chloe Mitchell. Police said Ms Mitchell was last seen on CCTV walking in the direction of James Street, and have asked for anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact officers. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire