Police said a member of the public found the device, which is thought to have been buried in the ground for some time. Army technical officers carried out a controlled explosion.

It was found by a member of the public in the Trassey Road area of Newcastle in the Mourne Mountains on Monday afternoon.

A PSNI spokesman thanked local residents for their patience during the security operation. "Police were informed by a member of the public of an object found in the Trassey Road area of Newcastle, at approximately 3.15pm on Monday, 10th April," he said.

The Trassey Road area in the Mournes

"The object was not in the direct path of the public and had been buried in the ground for some time. "Ammunition technical officers attended the scene, who confirmed this was a viable device.