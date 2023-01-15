Service takes place to remember the victims of IRA's Teebane massacre 31 years on

Family and friends during the anniversary service of the Teebane bombing outside Cooktown in Co Tyrone on Sunday. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

It was held to mark the 31st anniversary of the Teebane massacre when the IRA detonated a 500lb road-side bomb as the van was at the Teebane crossroads between Omagh and Cookstown on January 17, 1992.

Eight Protestant workmen died and six more were injured.

Victims campaigner Kenny Donaldson of South East Fermanagh Foundation said: “Another year has passed and the Teebane families remain denied of justice and accountability for the heinous events perpetrated at Teebane crossroads on January 17, 1992.

“Eight innocent and hardworking men were slaughtered by Provisional IRA terrorists with the perverse rationale offered that it was due to their employment and their connection with police stations, etc.

"The actual truth is much uglier – those murdered were murdered because of sectarian and ethnic hatred, the intent from the Provisional IRA was to strike fear and further breed division within the community at that time.

“Eight families were left distraught as the lives of their cherished loved ones were stolen away, many of whom were the main breadwinner within their respective family and others – the survivors – were left physically and mentally scarred, with traumatic lived experiences that can never be unseen.”

SEFF’s Mid-Ulster Advocate Ian Irwin added: “SEFF’s Advocacy service supports bereaved families and injured survivors connected with the atrocity and we are currently engaged with the PSNI’s Legacy Investigations Branch, we will continue to press the need for progress in this case”.

“The plight of the Teebane families needs further focus and resourcing, and victims rights need to trump those of the perpetrators”.

The men killed at Teebane were Gary Bleeks, Cecil Caldwell, Robert Dunseath, Oswald Gilchrist, David Harkness, Bobby Irons, Richard McConnell and Nigel McKee.