​Seventeen British nationals are feared dead or missing after the attack by Hamas over the weekend

The BBC, citing an official source, said that 17 UK nationals are either dead or missing, including children.

A previous estimate had put the figure at more than 10.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly had said on Tuesday that a “significant number” of British-Israeli nationals had been caught up in the conflict, which has already claimed at least 2,100 lives on both sides.

The UK government has not confirmed any figures for those believed dead or missing, pointing to the fast-moving situation in the region.

Among those known to have died is Nathanel Young, 20, who was serving in the Israeli army when he was killed during Hamas's charge.

Bernard Cowan, who grew up around Glasgow, also died.

Jack Marlowe, 26, who went to the same London school as Mr Young, is believed to be missing, while photographer Dan Darlington is feared dead.

A post from Mr Darlington's sister Shelley on social media said he was “murdered” at Nir Oz, a kibbutz in southern Israel.

His death has not been officially confirmed.

Mr Marlowe was providing security at the Supernova music festival in the desert near Kibbutz Re'im when the area was set upon by Hamas gunmen.

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy has written to Mr Cleverly to ask what steps are being made to ensure that any British people who want to leave Israel are able to do so.

Mr Lammy, whose Tottenham constituency is home to a significant Jewish population, told the foreign secretary: "While Israeli airspace has not officially been closed, most UK airlines have been forced to cancel their flights for the foreseeable future. This is obviously deeply concerning for all those who are desperate to return to loved ones in the UK."

It comes as the Israeli government continues to retaliate following the attack by Hamas, with airstrikes targeted at locations across the Gaza Strip.

The UK and US governments have given a firm backing to Benjamin Netanyahu's administration in the wake of the incursion by Palestinian militants.

But concerns have been expressed in the UN and elsewhere about the impact on civilians, as Israel embarks on a siege of Gaza in response to the attack.

Both Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman have stressed the need to protect the UK's Jewish community in recent days.

Ms Braverman told police chiefs on Tuesday that waving a Palestinian flag on British streets "may not be legitimate" if it is deemed to be a show of support for acts of terrorism.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer suggested that that flag-waving could be an issue in certain contexts.

"It's very important that at times like this we don't conflate peaceful discussion of Palestinian issues with Hamas.

"Now, the flags is a different situation. It really depends on the circumstances. If it's provoking or encouraging attacks that might be one thing, there might be other situations."