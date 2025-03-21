The funeral of Mid and East Antrim Mayor, Alderman Beth Adger MBE, will take place on Saturday

The funeral for the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Council, Beth Adger MBE, will take place this weekend after she sadly passed away following a short illness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her death was confirmed on Wednesday (March 19) when her son Gordon Adger announced: “It is with great sadness that the Adger family say farewell to the true North Star of our lives. Our mother, our mum.

“Beth Adger moved on to her next adventure and left us with a void that can never be filled. A woman overflowing with love, honour and dedication to everyone in her life showed us all what it meant to be loved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will miss your laughter, your smile, your words of encouragement, your words of wisdom. We’ll even miss being told off.”

The DUP councillor, who represented the Braid district and served as Mayor since June 2024, will be laid to rest in Wellington Presbyterian Church in Ballymena on Saturday at 12 noon, with interment afterwards at Ballee Cemetery.

A funeral notice read that she was the “much loved wife of Tommy, loving mother of Gordon, Nicky, Lisa, Aaron, Brian, James, Rodney, Martin and Laura, a devoted grandmother and great grandmother and dear sister of Robert, Jane, Billy, Brian, David, Marie, Esther and the late Tom.”

It added: “Always loved and never forgotten by her husband, family and family circle at home and Australia.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In December 2014, Beth was honoured by Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in the New Year Honours list with an MBE whilst a Ballymena councillor for services to local government and to young people in Northern Ireland.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson MP said he was “deeply saddened” by the news and offered his condolences to Beth’s family.

He added: “Beth was a tireless worker who served the Braid area and the wider Mid and East Antrim Borough with unwavering commitment. She was a dedicated councillor, a respected public representative, and as both Deputy Mayor and Mayor, she led with distinction.

"Beyond politics, Beth’s life was one of service - both to her community and to those in need. As a foster parent, she exemplified kindness and compassion, always putting others before herself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is a deeply sad time for Beth’s family, and they are in our thoughts and prayers.”

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson DUP said: “I would like to express my condolences to the family of Beth Adger MBE, a long serving, loyal, dedicated member of the DUP who represented the party on the old Ballymena Council and current Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

“Beth’s electoral success was an indication of the loyalty her constituents held for her hard work. Both as Deputy Mayor and Mayor, she gave total dedication to the post which she clearly loved and was proud to serve in. She will be dearly missed by her party colleagues.”

Valerie Watts, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council Interim Chief Executive outlined how Alderman Adger was committed to her work and to the Borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She stated: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our Mayor, Alderman Beth Adger MBE.”

“We would like to extend our sympathies to Mrs Adger’s family and friends and to the entire community of Mid and East Antrim following this sad news.