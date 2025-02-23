A man has been taken to hospital for his injuries after being shot in Dunmurry.

In a statement, the PSNI stated that they were called to the scene in the Bell Steel Manor area in west Belfast.

It is understood that the man shot was driving a taxi at the time of the incident.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service confirmed that the shooting took place around 10.32am in the morning.

Forensic officers examine the white taxi in which a man was shot in the Poleglass area of west Belfast on Sunday morning

SDLP west Belfast councillor Paul Doherty condemned the shooting, saying: “This shooting is a disgraceful act of violence that will have caused serious worry in this community. I have engaged with police following this attack and welcome their response to this incident.

“There is no place for this kind of violence on our streets and the use of a firearm in this attack is also very concerning.

“I would urge people to avoid this area while police carry out their investigation and to come forward to police with any information so those behind this shooting can be apprehended and this weapon seized before causing harm to anyone else.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker labelled the shooting as “reckless”.

He said: “I condemn the reckless attack which took place this morning in Poleglass, there is no justification for guns on our streets.

“This is an extremely busy area in our community, with many local families and children passing through to visit shops, attend sports training and go about their daily lives."

Road users are advised the Bell Steel Road, close to the junction of Laurelbank, is currently closed.