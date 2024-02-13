Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The emergency services attended the scene of the crash on the Cornascriebe Road between Hamiltonsbawn and Tandragee on Tuesday (February 13).

Mr McIldoon, who was well-known within the Orange Order circles, was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Independent Cllr Paul Berry, who sits on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, said that he was shocked and saddened to hear the news.

Sidney McIldoon (right) has sadly died following a road traffic collision between Hamiltonsbawn and Tandragee

Speaking before Mr McIldoon's name was put in the public domain, Cllr Berry said he knew the deceased, who was aged in his 80s, very well.

“His passing will be a big loss to the community,” said Mr Berry.

"I am shocked and saddened at the loss of this man whom I know exceptionally well. I have known him and his family all my life. He is a man, who without question, whose passing will be a big loss to the community. My thoughts and prayers are with their family and with all who have been affected by this tragedy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McIIdoon, from the outskirts of Tandragee, worked as a prison officer and served as Grand Lecturer of the Grand Orange Lodge for 16 years, stepping down from the role in 2016.

He was the recipient of a special lifetime achievement award by the loyal order in 2019.

Sergeant Green from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly after 2.30pm of a collision involving a car and a tractor.

“Officers attended the scene, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The driver of the car sadly passed away at the scene as a result of his injuries.

“A female passenger has been taken to hospital for medical treatment for her injuries.

“The Cornascriebe Road remains closed at this time, as police continue to carry out enquiries, and motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journeys.

“Our investigation is continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area and has dash-cam footage, to contact the