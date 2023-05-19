Signs that voter turnout is significantly up in Belfast City Council area
Five district counts are underway in Belfast with the results of the turnout for each area showing more than half of those eligible to vote did so.
Belfast as a whole is set to surpass the turnout for the 2019 council election when 51% of eligible voters had their say on who got seats in City Hall.
The breakdown of turnouts is as follows:
In Lisnasharragh DEA the eligible electorate is 21,488 and the total votes polled was 12,091 – a turnout of 56.27%.
In Court DEA the eligible electorate is 23,779 and the total votes polled was 12,275 – a turnout of 51.62%.
In Castle DEA the eligible electorate is 23,442 and the total votes polled was 12,479 – a turnout of 53.23%.
In Black Mountain DEA the eligible electorate is 27,143 and the total votes polled was 16,280 – a turnout of 59.98%.
In Balmoral DEA the eligible electorate is 18,691 and the total votes polled was 10,376 – a turnout of 55.51%.