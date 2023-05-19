Signs that voter turnout is significantly up in Belfast City Council area

Belfast as a whole is set to surpass the turnout for the 2019 council election when 51% of eligible voters had their say on who got seats in City Hall.

The breakdown of turnouts is as follows:

In Lisnasharragh DEA the eligible electorate is 21,488 and the total votes polled was 12,091 – a turnout of 56.27%.

The count is underway in Belfast City Hall. Image: @belfastcc

In Court DEA the eligible electorate is 23,779 and the total votes polled was 12,275 – a turnout of 51.62%.

In Castle DEA the eligible electorate is 23,442 and the total votes polled was 12,479 – a turnout of 53.23%.

In Black Mountain DEA the eligible electorate is 27,143 and the total votes polled was 16,280 – a turnout of 59.98%.