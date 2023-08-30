News you can trust since 1737
Sinn Fein: High Court ruling on suspension of two officers following Ormeau Road incident is matter for the PSNI

Sinn Fein has issued a statement following the high court ruling that the PSNI acting unlawfully in suspended two officers for making an arrest during a Troubles commemoration.
By Graeme Cousins
Published 30th Aug 2023, 10:12 BST- 1 min read

A High Court judge said the officers were disciplined to allay a threat that Sinn Fein could withdraw its support for policing.

The republican party said that it was a “matter for the PSNI”, adding they had “very publicly” raised concerns with the Chief Constable and senior PSNI officers at the time.

A Sinn Fein spokesperson said: “The arrest of a victim who was shot during the 1992 Sean Graham’s Bookies massacre at a commemoration was appalling.

Sinn Fein Policing Board member Gerry Kelly contacted the Deputy Chief Constable in the immediate aftermath of the Ormeau Road incident. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA WireSinn Fein Policing Board member Gerry Kelly contacted the Deputy Chief Constable in the immediate aftermath of the Ormeau Road incident. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
“A small number of members from families of the victims gathered on the Ormeau Road in February 2021 to remember their loved ones and call for the publication of a delayed Police Ombudsman’s report into their murders by a loyalist gang.

“Sinn Fein very publicly raised our concerns with the Chief Constable and senior police officers on the treatment of victims and their families.

“The courts ruling on the suspension of two police officers following this incident is a matter for the PSNI.”

Calls have been made by both the DUP and TUV for the Chief Constable to resign following the ruling.

In a statement yesterday Mr Byrne said: “As Chief Constable, I accept the findings of the court. In particular that there was a legal error in the way in which the public interest test was applied in deciding to suspend one officer and reposition another, rendering the action unlawful.”

He said the full judgment would be carefully considered to ensure lessons are learnt to prevent any future recurrence.