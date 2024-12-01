Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald and deputy Michelle O'Neill arrive at the count at RDS Simmonscourt, Dublin, where Ms McDonald won re-election to the Dail. But her party's share of the overall vote is notably down on its 2020 result. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Sinn Fein has suffered a significant fall in its share of the votes in Ireland’s general election, it is now confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With all first preference votes counted across the Republic of Ireland, Sinn Fein has secured 19% of the first preference votes cast across the country, a drop of 5.5% in the share compared to the last general election almost five years ago.

In that February 2020 contest, Sinn Fein outpolled both Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, getting 24.5% of the first preference votes compared to 22.2% and 20.9% respectively. However, the proportional vote system meant that, after transfers, Sinn Fein ended up with 37 seats then, a seat behind Fianna Fail, who had 38 and two ahead of Fine Gael on 35.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As of lunchtime (Sunday) all 43 constituencies in the Republic of Ireland have tallied first preference votes, after which the main parties have as follows:

Fianna Fail 21.9%

Fine Gael 20.8%

Sinn Fein 19.0%

Independents 13.6%

Social Democrats 4.8%

Labour 4.7%

Of the three main parties, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael have barely moved in terms of vote share since 2020, thus meaning that Sinn Fein has had easily the biggest fall. But the Greens, who formed part of the outgoing coalition government, also fell sharply, to 3.0% of the vote, down from 7.1% last time.

The last constituency to provide its first preference vote totals was Cavan-Monaghan at around midday on Sunday, a Sinn Fein stronghold where the party last time got almost 40% of first preference votes. This time SF only got 32.8% of the vote there, but it was a large enough vote total to edge up the party’s nationwide first preference figure from 18.6% to a final 19.0%.

An exit poll on Friday night suggested that Sinn Fein would narrowly get the highest share of first-preference votes, 21.1%, ahead of Fine Gael and Fianna Fail at 21% and 19.5% respectively, but in fact the latter two parties outpolled SF in the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They joined forces in 2020 to keep Sinn Fein out of government, a party which for most of the intervening time since that election had hoped that it would win so many seats in the next general election (this one) that it would have formed part of a new administration.

The exact distribution of the 174 seats in this coming Irish parliament will not be known for days, due to the multiple counts involved in elections that use the Single Transferable Vote (STV) method that is also used for Stormont elections in Northern Ireland. Given its vote share, however, Sinn Fein faces an uphill battle to emerge with as large a share of TDs as it did in 2020, let alone a higher share. However, it might get as many TDs in absolute number (as opposed to proportionate share of TDs), which was 37 last time, because the number of seats in the Dail has risen from 160 so the party can get that same number of seats on a lower vote share. Also because it is widely accepted that Sinn Fein ran too few candidates in 2020 and might have won 40 seats that year had it run more.

The final outcome for the party will be watched with interest in Northern Ireland, particularly among unionists, who are repeatedly being urged by Sinn Fein to “join the conversation” about a so-called ‘New Ireland’ amid what republicans say is an unstoppable momentum towards a border poll. But SF had very bad council and European elections earlier this year, and suffered a serious blow when it moved the Fermanagh and South MP Michelle Gildernew to an MEP constituency across the border, which she failed to win.

The party has in this general election performed markedly better than it was expected to do only weeks ago, amidst the scandal over its handling of the departure of one of its Stormont press officers, Michael McMonagle, who was revealed to have been a sex offender, and the sudden resignation of the former Lord Mayor of Belfast and Irish senator Niall Ó Donnghaile, who admitted sending inappropriate messages to two teenagers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinn Fein has clearly lost some votes to the republican party Aontu, which maintains a traditional Catholic view on social matters such as abortion, and which doubled its vote share to 3.9% this time.

The party also lost support for its perceived pro immigrant stance to politicians such as those from a new movement called Independent Ireland, which wants tighter border controls, and which got 3.6% of the vote. But it seemed in the early autumn that SF might be much worse hit in this election that it has in the end been.

The leader of Sinn Fein last evening expressed determination to form a government of the left in Ireland as she insisted her party’s performance in the general election had broken the state’s political mould.

Despite Mary Lou McDonald’s confidence around shaping a coalition without Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, the pathway to government for Sinn Fein will be challenging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The leaders of the main three parties – Ms McDonald, the Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader, Simon Harris, and the Fianna Fail leader, Micheal Martin, were all re-elected as TDs on Saturday evening, topping the polls in their respective constituencies.

Ms McDonald told reporters at the RDS count centre in Dublin that she would be “very, very actively pursuing” the potential to form a government with other parties on the left of the political spectrum.

Ms McDonald said her party had delivered an “incredible performance” in the election.

“I think it’s fair to say that we have now confirmed that we have broken the political mould here in this state,” she said. “Two party politics is now gone. It’s consigned to the dustbin of history and that, in itself, is very significant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I am looking to bring about a government of change, and I’m going to go and look at all formulations.

“If you want my bottom line, the idea of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael for another five years, in our strong opinion, is not a good outcome for Irish society.

“Obviously, I want to talk to other parties of the left and those that we share very significant policy objectives with. So I’m going to do that first and just hear their mind, hear their thinking. But be very clear, we will be very, very actively pursuing entrance into government.”

The smaller, left-leaning parties in Ireland include the Social Democrats, the Irish Labour Party, the Green Party and People Before Profit-Solidarity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to the election, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael both ruled out entering government with Sinn Fein.

Fine Gael leader Mr Harris rejected suggestions Sinn Fein had broken new ground.

He told reporters in his count centre in Greystones, Co Wicklow: “Certainly we haven’t seen a Sinn Fein surge or anything like it.

“I mean, it looks likely, on the figures that we’ve seen now, fewer people, many fewer people would have voted Sinn Fein in this election than the last one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In fact, I think they’re down by around 5% and actually the parties, particularly the two parties, the two larger parties in government, are likely to receive significant support from the electorate. So definitely, politics in Ireland has gotten much more fragmented.”

He said it was too early to tell what the next government would look like.

“I think anybody who makes any suggestion about who is going to be the largest party or the construct of the next government, they’re a braver person than I am,” he said.

“Our electoral system dictates that there’ll be many, many transfers that will go on for hours, if not days, before we know the final computations at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But what I am very confident about is that my party will have a very significant role to play in the years ahead, and I’m cautiously optimistic and excited.”

Fianna Fail’s Mr Martin told reporters at a count centre in Cork he was confident that the numbers exist to form a government with parties that shared his political viewpoint.

Mr Martin said it “remains to be seen” whether he would return to the role of Taoiseach – a position he held between 2020 and 2022 – but he expressed confidence his party would outperform the exit poll prediction.

“It’s a bit too early yet to call the exact type of government that will be formed or the composition of the next government,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I think there are, there will be a sufficiency of seats, it seems to me, that aligns with the core principles that I articulated at the outset of this campaign and throughout the campaign, around the pro-enterprise economy, around a positively pro-European position, a government that will strongly push for home ownership and around parties that are transparently democratic in how they conduct their affairs.”

Asked if it would be in a coalition with Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Social Democrats, he said that would be “racing a bit too far ahead”.

The final result may dictate that if Fianna Fail and Fine Gael are to return to government, they may need more than one junior partner, or potentially the buy-in of several independent TDs.

Mr Martin said it was unclear how quickly a government can be formed, as he predicted his party would gain new seats.

“It will be challenging. This is not easy,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The junior partner in the outgoing government – the Green Party – looks set for a bruising set of results.