Sinn Fein's Gerry Kelly refutes evidence from PSNI contained in Judicial Review that Sinn Fein would remove support for policing if two officers were not suspended
The party’s North Belfast MLA Gerry Kelly has refuted evidence from PSNI contained in Judicial Review that Sinn Fein would remove support for policing if two officers were not suspended over police intervention at a commemoration on the Ormeau Road on February 5, 2021 when Covid rules were in force.
Paragraph 83(e) from the High Court papers is DCC Mark Hamilton's note which reads: "The [Chief Constable] received information from Sinn Fein that unless officers were suspended, they would remove support for policing. I discussed this with ACC Alan Todd and we agreed that that was not warranted at this stage [late afternoon on 5 February]. Other early information pointed to commentary that some in the republican community were saying this would be 'their Drumcree'."
Yesterday Mr Kelly issued a statement denying any such threat had been made: “At no stage during any calls to, or meetings with, senior PSNI officers did I suggest or insinuate that Sinn Fein would withdraw support for the rule of law or policing, or remove our members from the Policing Board.”
Mr Justice Scoffield had adjudged that the suspension of one probationary constable and the re-positioning of his colleague was “because of the threat (whether real or perceived) that, if it did not do so, republican support for policing would be withdrawn”.
TUV leader Jim Allister, reacting to Mr Kelly’s statement, said: “Now that Sinn Fein are claiming that they never said or insinuated that they would withdraw from the Policing Board, there is an onus on the Chief Constable and the PSNI to publish their records of contacts and messages relating to the issue because DCC Hamilton’s note recorded in paragraph 83(e) of yesterday’s judgement is very clear.”
He added: “If Sinn Fein hoodwinked the Chief Constable with a bluff, then he has only exposed himself to be a greater fool than previously imagined.
"That said, who can believe any Sinn Fein denial?”
Meanwhile Policing Board member Trevor Clarke, who has called for Chief Constable Simon Byrne to resign, has said that even if he doesn’t resign a motion of no confidence in him could be put forward by the board.