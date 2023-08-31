The party’s North Belfast MLA Gerry Kelly has refuted evidence from PSNI contained in Judicial Review that Sinn Fein would remove support for policing if two officers were not suspended over police intervention at a commemoration on the Ormeau Road on February 5, 2021 when Covid rules were in force.

Paragraph 83(e) from the High Court papers is DCC Mark Hamilton's note which reads: "The [Chief Constable] received information from Sinn Fein that unless officers were suspended, they would remove support for policing. I discussed this with ACC Alan Todd and we agreed that that was not warranted at this stage [late afternoon on 5 February]. Other early information pointed to commentary that some in the republican community were saying this would be 'their Drumcree'."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yesterday Mr Kelly issued a statement denying any such threat had been made: “At no stage during any calls to, or meetings with, senior PSNI officers did I suggest or insinuate that Sinn Fein would withdraw support for the rule of law or policing, or remove our members from the Policing Board.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said the Chief Constable received information from Sinn Fein that unless officers were suspended, they would remove support for policing. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Mr Justice Scoffield had adjudged that the suspension of one probationary constable and the re-positioning of his colleague was “because of the threat (whether real or perceived) that, if it did not do so, republican support for policing would be withdrawn”.

TUV leader Jim Allister, reacting to Mr Kelly’s statement, said: “Now that Sinn Fein are claiming that they never said or insinuated that they would withdraw from the Policing Board, there is an onus on the Chief Constable and the PSNI to publish their records of contacts and messages relating to the issue because DCC Hamilton’s note recorded in paragraph 83(e) of yesterday’s judgement is very clear.”

He added: “If Sinn Fein hoodwinked the Chief Constable with a bluff, then he has only exposed himself to be a greater fool than previously imagined.

"That said, who can believe any Sinn Fein denial?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad