Somme commemoration parade in east Belfast calls for 'dignity, respect and gratitude'
The annual parade is held in memory of the thousands of Ulstermen who fought in one of the bloodiest battles of World War One – with around 2,000 killed and more than 3,000 wounded.
Against ferocious opposition, the 36th (Ulster) Division was one of the few British units to achieve its objective on July 1, 1916 – taking and holding the heavily defended Schwaben Redoubt – before being ordered to retreat back to the main line.
A parade in their honour has been held in east Belfast every year since the war ended.
The parade is due to set off from Templemore Avenue at 7.30pm, making its way along the Albertbridge, Ravenhill and Castlereagh roads, before returning to Templemore Avenue via the Upper Newtownards Road, Belmont Road, Holywood Road.
Ahead of this year’s parade, Ballymacarrett District LOL No 6 has asked everyone involved or attending to do so in “remembrance” and with “dignity, respect, and gratitude.”
A post on Facebook adds: “The past few years has witnessed an alarming rise in crowds of young people consuming alcohol and encroaching into the parade.
"Indeed, the crowd encroachment is prevalent along most of the Newtownards Road from McDonalds until after the Skainos Centre.
"Remember, the reason for the parade is to remember with respect and dignity.”
Speaking to the News Letter, Orange Order Grand Secretary Mervyn Gibson echoed the appeal for respect to be shown.
He said: "The Battle of the Somme parade is one of the biggest in the calendar and it commemorates all those who lost their lives in July 1916.
"We are expecting more than 30 bands and 30 Lodges, so a big turn out is expected and it's always a popular event.
"A large majority of people always behave themselves on a yearly basis, but I'd like to remind others, particularly young people, that this is a commemorative parade and to keep that in mind throughout the proceedings.
"It is even more special as Ballymacarrett District LOL No. 6 will be unveiling their new arch on Monday night, and then marching below it during the parade.”
