South Armagh Policing Review was 'wrongheaded', says TUV leader Jim Allister after 20 police officers are injured within 24 hours across Northern Ireland
Between Friday evening (December 13) to Saturday, the officers were injured on duty with some of them requiring medical assistance due to the extent of their injuries.
Two officers were injured as a result of a deliberate patrol vehicle ramming in the Concession Road area of Crossmaglen after a white VW Golf attempted to put the patrol car off the road.
The patrol vehicle is now not road worthy – and the suspect vehicle has since been recovered in the South of Ireland with enquiries continuing.
Elsewhere, an officer was also treated for a serious thumb injury after being assaulted while responding to a disturbance in the Newry area.
Another Newry-based officer sustained a suspected broken nose and his three colleagues were injured while responding to a domestic-related report in the Mountnorris area of South Armagh.
It was reported these officers were spat at and sustained limb injuries when attempting to effect an arrest.
Meanwhile, four officers sustained minor injuries across the Craigavon area whilst responding to two separate reports.
In the Derrygonnelly area of Fermanagh, four officers were injured after a man became aggressive while being placed into a call van.
When asked about the shocking figures, Mr Allister made reference to the South Armagh Police Review, which was published in 2021.
A photograph of the-then Chief Constable Simon Byrne standing outside Crossmaglen Police Station on Christmas Day with heavily armed colleagues sparked a row when it was tweeted back in 2019.
Sinn Fein MLA Conor Murphy said the image was “highly offensive” to local residents and raised the issue of “militaristic-style” policing in South Armagh, an area formerly dubbed no-go by the British Army during the Troubles. Mr Byrne apologised for the tweet and also announced a review of policing in the area.
Mr Allister said: "It is noteworthy that many of these incidents took place in border areas and have involved the ramming of police vehicles before the suspects fled across the border.
"While many may claim that we have seen a new beginning to policing in Republican areas, it is clear that the disregard for law and order which has characterised these areas persists.
"The events of recent days suggests to me that the South Armagh Police Review - commissioned as a sop to Republicans - was wrongheaded. One of its key recommendations was moving towards patrol in marked police cars. It would appear that this has only marked officers out for such attacks.
"My thoughts are very much with the officers on the ground but the senior command cannot wash their hands of decisions which have helped bring us to this sorry state."
UUP Justice spokesperson Doug Beattie MC MLA added: “The simple fact is 20 officers injured in a 24 hour period is an unsustainable level of attrition on our police service.
"These brave men and women who proudly serve in the uniform of the PSNI put themselves at risk on a daily basis. They deserve our thoughts and support as they drive to make this place a better home for us all.”
