Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly congratulated all of Northern Ireland's athletes at this summer's Olympic and Paralympic games during a celebration event at Belfast SSE's Arena.

Ms Little-Pengelly made the comments after speaking a private reception for athletes and special guests prior to the main event getting under way in front of a crowd of near 5,000 people.

"I want to add my words how incredibly honoured I am to be here in the midst of you absolutely fantastic athletes,” she said.

"And to personally get an opportunity to tell you what an incredible job you did and how proud we are of you right throughout Northern Ireland.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly spoke during a homecoming event for Olympic and Paralympic athletes at the SSE Arena

"Throughout the summer, so many of us were absolutely glued to our screens and we were so, so proud of what was being achieved.

"I think many people couldn't believe that day in and day out the success for Northern Ireland athletes...no matter which team they were representing and everyone was really proud.

Northern Ireland won a historic total of seven medals, including four gold, in Paris.

Ms Little-Pengelly believes those achievements will inspire children across the Province to get involved in sport.

She added: "It is such a good example of how sport can bring us all together.

"I have no doubt that across Northern Ireland there were many, many young people glued to those screens as well and completely inspired by what you did.

"There will be young people trying new sports that they probably never heard of before and hopefully that will start building Olympic champions for the future.

"A huge congratulations to all our Olympic and Paralympic competitors and our medallists - we are really proud of you.