St George's Parish hope to hit the right note by fundraising to restore 160-year-old church organ
The organ, which was built by J W Walker in 1863, needs urgent attention after a full inspection was carried out on the instrument.
It has been recommended that the organ has both the tracker action and the wind system restored, followed by refurbishing the console, and reinstating some stops removed in an earlier restoration.
The estimated cost of the renovations is £100,000, and on Sunday, following the advent carol service, St George’s Organ Committee will launch the fundraising initiative, known as the ‘St George’s Organ Fund’.
The organ fund account opens with a bequest amounting to £43,000 from the late David McElderry, Hilary Headley and Billy Adair, with parishioners outlining their intention to contribute generously to the fund.
In addition to covering the cost of the urgent repairs now needed on the organ, funds raised will be put towards two new stops being added to the instrument.
The new stops will commemorate and celebrate the important contribution the late David McElderry made to St George’s for over 40 years as a singer, vestry member and organ builder.
It will also fulfil David’s long-held wish to improve the solo and accompanying potential of the instrument, and provide a vibrant, musical memorial to him.
Funds for their restoration project are being raised through organising fundraising events, including recitals and parish lunches, with members of the public also being able to donate through a crowdfunding appeal.
Furthermore, the committee vowed they will also apply for funding from charities that support the restoration of historic organs.
The organ fund will be open to receive donations from Sunday (December 3).