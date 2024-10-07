Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pensioners in Northern Ireland have rallied for the restoration of winter fuel payments at Stormont.

Organised by the National Pensioners Convention, around 150 people marched from the gates of Stormont to the parliament buildings to hit out at Labour's decision to cut the winter fuel allowance for many pensioners, which is estimated to impact about 249,000 people across the Province.

"When winter fuel is under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back,” protestors chanted.

MPs voted 348 to 228 to axe the payment for all but the poorest pensioners, rejecting a Tory bid for the controversial policy to be blocked.

Pensioners march towards Stormont to protest against the cut in winter fuel payments by the Government

Speaking outside parliament buildings on Monday, retired worker Dympna McGlade challenged Stormont for imposing the cut here.

She said: “Did you know that this big house on the hill paid over £400,000 in energy costs for the two years the assembly was collapsed?

“When they came back they wanted to take our bus passes – which we fought hard to keep and we won. But now the government’s coming for our winter fuel payment – indeed I am beginning to wonder if they let us keep our bus passes so we could ride on the buses to stop us from freezing at home.

"Reinstate the winter fuel payment—and do it now! No ifs – no buts – no winter payment cuts!”

Regional secretary for Unite Susan Fitzgerald who attended the protest, added: “It’s completely unacceptable that this attack has just been passed on to retired workers. A pensioner with a tiny work-related pension will lose this vital payment. It’s impact will be most severe here as the region with the highest fuel poverty rates. Unite is full square behind our members in this fight.

“The Stormont politicians should refuse to implement it and take a stand on the side of retired workers. Such an action will force others to do the right thing and end this assault on those already in need this winter.”