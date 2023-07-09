Star of David Accordion Band has been ever present during Drumcree dispute

The Star of David band, that has been ever present over the 25 years, posted: “Had the great privilege of attending the annual Drumcree parade today.

“As a band we love our church parades because of the dignity and respect that envelops the entire procession.

“Today was no different, with playing our range of hymns that all Christians irrespective of division can not be offended by.

Star of David Accordion Band on parade at Drumcree. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

“A wonderful turnout and a very honourable parade.”

On BBC’s Sunday Politics programme Upper Bann DUP MP Carla Lockhart said it was a “very sad day that 25 years on from this dispute we’re still in the same situation where Orange feet are not welcome on a particular stretch of road”.

She said: “I want to see a society where our culture is respected, our identity is respected, and I think it is no big thing to ask that the Garvaghy Road Residents Association enter in to some form of mediation.

“Unfortunately for many, many years their intransigence has actually been rewarded by the Parades Commission.

“We can’t move on if there is no respect or tolerance for a 10-minute walk down a route which has changed enormously over the last 25 years.”

However SDLP MP Claire Hanna said the dispute is in the past.

“I think you might as well ask to refight the Battle of the Boyne, that is a fight that is in the past,” she said.

“That dispute, as anyone who was around at the time will know, was profoundly damaging to community relations. There were awful scenes around it and awful consequences.

“I think the DUP need to get their heads around the world we are living in today, and to offer leadership around the world we are living in today.”