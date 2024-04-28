Ex-BBC political editor Stephen Grimason has sadly passed away at the age of 67. Photo: BBC

A Lurgan native, Mr Grimason first broke the news of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998 and reported on some of the worst atrocities of the Troubles before chronicling the peace process.

He started his career in journalism at the Lurgan Mail before continuing his career at the Ulster Star as both a news and sports journalist.

Mr Grimason would then become the editor of the Banbridge Chronicle at just 27-years-old but then made a move to the BBC, where he would report on the biggest events in Northern Ireland's political history.

In 2016, he would later take on the role of director of communications at Stormont before becoming a political commentator after leaving his position.

Paying tribute to Mr Grimason, Adam Smyth, the director of BBC Northern Ireland, said: "Stephen Grimason possessed the special talents that only the very best editors and correspondents exhibit - the audience always came away from his broadcasts feeling they knew and understood the political landscape better and they trusted what he had to say.

"Stephen's list of contacts and sources was so extensive he regularly seemed to be one step ahead of everyone else - including the politicians.

"His contribution to BBC Northern Ireland is deeply appreciated and we offer our sincerest condolences to Stephen's family."

UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “What a great journalist. What a great communicator. What a great human being. Goodbye old friend.”

At the start of 2024, Stephen alongside former UTV political editor Ken Reid were honoured for services to journalism by Queen’s University Belfast by being presented with Chancellor’s Medals.

Mr Grimason added: “Ken and I had the best of it. We were there for all the really significant moments but also we saw the beginning of the end in terms of the Good Friday Agreement.

“We saw so many horrible scenes like the bookies murders on the Ormeau Road and Teebane. I was the first reporter at Teebane. In the end I think that the big success of the peace process was that actually peace, or an imperfect version of it, did win through.”

Mr Reid published on X: “Stephen Grimason, my dear friend, has died. He showed enormous courage against the odds right to very end. In over 40 years of friendship and rivalry we never exchanged a cross word. Lucky to have spent time with him in his last days. Sleep well my friend.”

Another former BBC political editor Mark Davenport added: “A great colleague and wonderful friend who dealt with his long illness with characteristic courage and humour. Will miss you Stephen.”