Steven Barrett provides legal opinion that vote on Windsor Framework in House of Commons is unlawful
A leading figure in the legal world has said that today’s vote on the Windsor Framework is unlawful.
Steven Barrett, a commercial chancery barrister who writes for the Spectator, tweeted: “I believe the vote today is unlawful (the SI is outside the lawful powers in s.8C)
“It will implement the Stormont Brake - which doesn't work. The laws designed to give a treaty proper scrutiny have not been followed.
“We are rushing, head first, into EU control.”
Also on Twitter, Christopher Hope, the political editor of the Daily Telegraph is reporting that Conservative MPs in the ERG are saying DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said his party will not rejoin power sharing in Northern Ireland.
The News Letter has made soundings among the DUP and we believe that this is correct.
Meanwhile the News Letter has revealed leaked correspondence between the NI Secretary of State and the House of Commons has indicated that the Windsor Framework was brought to the Commons in a hurry.