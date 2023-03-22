Steven Barrett, a commercial chancery barrister who writes for the Spectator, tweeted: “I believe the vote today is unlawful (the SI is outside the lawful powers in s.8C)

“It will implement the Stormont Brake - which doesn't work. The laws designed to give a treaty proper scrutiny have not been followed.

“We are rushing, head first, into EU control.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is braced for a possible Tory backbench rebellion as MPs vote on the Windsor Framework. Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Also on Twitter, Christopher Hope, the political editor of the Daily Telegraph is reporting that Conservative MPs in the ERG are saying DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said his party will not rejoin power sharing in Northern Ireland.

The News Letter has made soundings among the DUP and we believe that this is correct.