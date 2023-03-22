News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations announced - full list
47 minutes ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
48 minutes ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus
1 hour ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
2 hours ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product
3 hours ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season

Steven Barrett provides legal opinion that vote on Windsor Framework in House of Commons is unlawful

A leading figure in the legal world has said that today’s vote on the Windsor Framework is unlawful.

By Graeme Cousins
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 13:08 GMT- 1 min read

Steven Barrett, a commercial chancery barrister who writes for the Spectator, tweeted: “I believe the vote today is unlawful (the SI is outside the lawful powers in s.8C)

“It will implement the Stormont Brake - which doesn't work. The laws designed to give a treaty proper scrutiny have not been followed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are rushing, head first, into EU control.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is braced for a possible Tory backbench rebellion as MPs vote on the Windsor Framework. Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is braced for a possible Tory backbench rebellion as MPs vote on the Windsor Framework. Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is braced for a possible Tory backbench rebellion as MPs vote on the Windsor Framework. Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire
Most Popular

Also on Twitter, Christopher Hope, the political editor of the Daily Telegraph is reporting that Conservative MPs in the ERG are saying DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said his party will not rejoin power sharing in Northern Ireland.

Read More
DUP will not return to power sharing according to Tory MPs and sources within pa...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The News Letter has made soundings among the DUP and we believe that this is correct.

Meanwhile the News Letter has revealed leaked correspondence between the NI Secretary of State and the House of Commons has indicated that the Windsor Framework was brought to the Commons in a hurry.

House of CommonsJeffrey DonaldsonDUPTwitter