Storm Eowyn: Community rallies around County Tyrone couple after heavy winds blows off roof and causes structural damage

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 26th Jan 2025, 17:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Coalisland woman has thanked members of the public for their generosity after significant damage was caused to her house following Storm Eowyn.

Tracy McMahon and her husband Tam were in their County Tyrone home when the roof was ruined and structural damage was sustained to their property in the early hours of Friday morning.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident as the high winds caused havoc, but the full extent of the damage is still being assessed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tracy, who was also inside the house with her two dogs, said: "We were in bed at 4.30am and we heard this thudding noise and we got up and then suddenly it went quiet.

Roof damage sustained to the McMahon family home in Coalisland in the aftermath of Storm EowynRoof damage sustained to the McMahon family home in Coalisland in the aftermath of Storm Eowyn
Roof damage sustained to the McMahon family home in Coalisland in the aftermath of Storm Eowyn

“However, once another big gust of wind happened there was another big noise and that’s when we noticed the roof had came off at the front end of the house.

"We looked at the outside camera and we could see the fibre glass insulation on the ground, so we knew there had been damage to the roof.

"We moved into the kitchen and could more banging and thudding noises. We made sure to turn off the electric as we were worried that the water could hit the wiring and perhaps start a fire.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Unfortunately, the couple had not renewed their house insurance, leaving them without coverage for the repairs.

As a result, Tracy's sister Charlene set-up a GoFundMe page to help with her sibling's plight with the £10,000 target almost being hit already.

"We are thankful for everyone’s support whether that’s through donating, sharing the page or just kind words in general,” Tracy acknowledged.

"We are trying to get contractors sorted as we know there will be quite a lot of work to get the house sorted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"My brother is currently keeping us at present until we get things finalised.

"Due to damage in general across the country, we realise it’s going to be difficult getting someone to carry out the repair works, so we plan to get the roof secured first and then sort the rest of the house when it is possible thereafter.”

The GoFundMe page can be found HERE.

Related topics:Storm ÉowynCoalisland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice