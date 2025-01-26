Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

NIE Networks have confirmed that approximately 75,000 customers remain without power in Northern Ireland in the aftermath of Storm Eowyn.

Additional engineers have been brought to the region from Great Britain to help NIE Networks with the task of restoring power.

Some 52 engineers from England were scheduled to arrive on Saturday, with 30 to be utilised by NIE and 22 to assist ESB Networks in the Irish Republic, and further resources to follow.

The storm has seen more than 100 schools damaged and over 2,300 reported obstructions on the road network with 70 trees having to be cleared on Friday just to reopen the M2.

Tree removal work on Cyprus Avenue in east Belfast. Approximately 75,000 remain without power in Northern Ireland in the aftermath of Storm Eowyn

The reconnection task is expected to be made more challenging on Sunday after the Met Office issued a yellow warning for strong winds across Northern Ireland, with potential disruption to transport and infrastructure expected.

That weather warning applies from 10am to 7pm, while a yellow warning was been issued for snow and ice from 6pm on Saturday to 10am on Sunday.

Storm Eowyn saw red weather warnings issued on Friday and significant damage to infrastructure and homes across Northern Ireland.

At the peak of the damage, some 30% had lost power.