Storm Eowyn one of the worst I've experienced, says Baron Elliott of Ballinamallard as households in the West of the Province have no water supply
Strong winds battered the region from the early hours of Friday while the public were urged to stay at home amid a top-level red weather warning.
The West of the province has been hit hard by the storms, with the hamlet of Thomastown in Co Fermanagh recording speeds of 84.6mph in the height of the storm on Friday.
In advance of the storm, police said Friday was expected to have the strongest winds in the region since the Boxing Day storm in 1998, which caused widespread disruption.
As restorations continue to clear-up debris and connect households back to power, several homes in the Fermanagh and West area of Northern Ireland have been left without a water supply – as well as electric.
Baron Elliot said: "I've received a few reports from members of the public, particularly on high ground, of having no water supply since Friday.
"One of those included a family who care for their disabled son, but thankfully it came back on at lunch-time on Sunday, although their neighbour's is currently off.
"It was a bad storm and probably one of the worst I've ever lived through. A tree fell on a main road where I live and I cut it up with a chainsaw as I was afraid of it blocking a passage for traffic.
"I was also worried of other trees falling to the ground and potentially hitting a motorist.
"Farmers are also having difficulties as damage has been caused to sheds, as well as having no access to stand-by generators for milking.
"Even new dwellings nearby have suffered damage so it shows you the impact the storm had."
On Sunday, NI Water confirmed that many of their telemetry assets were without power which was impacting monitoring capabilities.
They further outlined how generators have been deployed to various sites throughout the weekend and teams have been identifying and repairing damaged equipment as they reach it.
However, they acknowledged that weather conditions in the West are making repair efforts "particularly challenging", meaning some customers may remain without a water supply.
Causeway Coast and Glens and Fermanagh and Omagh District Councils supported NI Water in the distribution of bottled water to customers without supply at Omagh Leisure Centre, Enniskillen Lakeland Forum and Dungiven Sports Centre on Sunday.
Baron Elliot praised the efforts made by the local authorities and stakeholders in recent days after the widespread disruption.
He added: "To be fair to NIE Networks, they are doing the very best they can.
"Workers are probably only getting a few hours of sleep and then going back out to restore power.
"Councils are also opening up facilities for members of the public to charge their phones, get some heat and warm drinks, so all of this is helpful.
"Most people in the Fermanagh area will likely visit friends and relatives who have power as the community rallies together at times like this.
"Restoration works might prove problematic in some areas as there's not the same volume of trade staff."
