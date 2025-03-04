Handout photo issued by the Arts Council of NI of Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Junior Minister Aisling Reilly attending a special event at Stormont to mark the 30th anniversary of the National Lottery and a £1.5bn investment of Good Causes funding in communities across Northern Ireland. The event was held by the National Lottery Community Fund, the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Sport NI, the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, and the National Lottery operator Allwyn

Deputy First Minster Emma Little-Pengelly has attended an event at Stormont marking three decades of National Lottery funding of projects in Northern Ireland.

Since the first lottery draw in 1994, more than £1.5 billion has been awarded to good causes in the region.

Junior minister Aisling Reilly also attended the event along with grassroots organisations who have benefited from funding.

These included the Compass Advocacy Network, a Co Antrim-based initiative which works to improve the skills, confidence and independence of people with learning disabilities; and the Eastside Partnership, guardians of the the Connswater Community Greenway, which was transformed with help of a grant of £23.5 million.

Also in attendance were representatives from the Playhouse Theatre in Londonderry, the Lyric Theatre in Belfast, Bangor Courthouse, the Divis and the Black Mountain project, Commonwealth Games NI and Swim Ulster.

Ms Little-Pengelly said: "National Lottery funding has made a positive and lasting difference to countless lives and so many communities here over the last 30 years.

"The fact that funding for good causes has reached every postcode area in Northern Ireland, and that almost everyone has benefited from a National Lottery-funded project, reflects the enormity of what has been delivered."

Ms Reilly said: "Lottery funding has benefited so many people, it has nurtured talent, improved health and wellbeing, created jobs and encouraged creativity, and these very much align with our approach and ambition as an Executive. The impact of the Lottery has been transformative for so many of our communities here."

Also present were the NI directors and chairs of The National Lottery distributors, Arts Council Northern Ireland, The National Lottery Community Fund, The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Sport Northern Ireland, as well as representatives from the operator Allwyn, National Lottery retailers and winners.

Among the first National Lottery grants awarded in Northern Ireland in April 1995 was £195,000 to Belfast City Council for the construction of a pavilion at the Mary Peters Athletics Track.