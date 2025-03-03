A general view of the Thales missile factory in east Belfast

Northern Ireland’s First Minister has said she is “incredulous” at a large order for a Belfast plant to supply missiles for Ukraine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Thales plant in east Belfast is to supply 5,000 air defence missiles to Ukraine in a deal worth up to £1.6 billion, the UK Government has announced.

However, Michelle O’Neill said she found the deal “incredulous” at the time of public service cuts, winter fuel payment cuts, national insurance hikes and inheritance tax changes for farmers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in the Northern Ireland Assembly on Monday, she said: “I think at a time like that, rather than buying weapons of war, I would rather see the money invested in public services.”

Ms O’Neill also said she felt the focus of the international community “should always be to work towards negotiation and peace settlements”.

“Our own example here will tell us that,” she added.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said on Sunday that the lightweight-multirole missiles (LMM) will be made at the Thales weapons plant in Belfast, creating 200 jobs.

“This will be vital for protecting critical infrastructure now and strengthen Ukraine in securing the peace when it comes,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The missiles, which are capable of flying at 1.5 times the speed of sound and striking targets more than 3.7 miles (6km) away, can be used to attack enemy vehicles, boats and drones.

Earlier, during a press conference at Stormont, DUP leader Gavin Robinson said the deal is “hugely significant” for the Belfast workforce.

Mr Robinson also described the heated Oval Office confrontation between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “appalling”.

However, he said political parties who are boycotting events to mark St Patrick’s Day in Washington, but who say the White House visit of Taoiseach Micheal Martin should go ahead, “can’t have it both ways”.

“It is a hugely significant order,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It builds on not only the work that has been done to encourage defence contributions and spend in Northern Ireland, but it also recognises the significant contribution Thales has made to the ongoing efforts in Ukraine.”

Mr Robinson said previous missiles built in Belfast had been vital to the defence of Ukraine.

He added: “In fact, Ukraine would have fallen had it not been for the contribution from Belfast in the early phases.

“While international coalitions have increased and contributions have been made from a wide range of countries and companies, the Belfast contribution has continued to grow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is of vital importance. To achieve a contract of £1.6 billion with 5,000 units and the encouragement for employment of 200 new employees at Thales is hugely significant indeed.”

He added: “This order of 5,000 units in an overall package of £1.6 billion is hugely significant for the Belfast workforce. It is a recognition of their skill and what they do in our city.

“There is no point talking about international principles, no point talking about the values we respect and that we wish to protect globally if you are not prepared to stand up for them.”

Asked about the scenes in the White House when Mr Zelensky visited on Friday, Mr Robinson said they were “appalling”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought it was appalling and I think anybody that watched it will have been disappointed because you will always have to-ing and fro-ing in international relations and in diplomatic channels, but actually President Zelensky is a gentleman who has stood at the forefront of his country and their plight over the last three years.

“He is internationally regarded as somebody who has stepped up remarkably in defence of his nation, giving hope where seemingly there was little.

“For such a public spectacle it was disappointing.

“What we can recognise is that in all of these things there will be discussions to be had behind closed doors. That was a very public display of a discussion I don’t think we needed to see.

“I’m glad that things have moved on since, I think the encouragement and the discussions between the UK Government and Ukraine have been important over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The summit that took place yesterday was another important step forward in the support that is available for Ukraine and last night a suggestion that actually the discussions between the US and Ukraine are back on track.”

Mr Robinson said he is not travelling to the US for St Patrick’s Day events, but his party colleague and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly will be making the trip.

Ms O’Neill of Sinn Fein will not be travelling as part of her party’s protest at Mr Trump’s remarks on the Gaza Strip, and Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said nobody from her party will be at the White House, although it will be sending a representative to Washington.

Mr Robinson said: “The deputy First Minister is rightly going to represent Northern Ireland, rightly ensuring that Northern Ireland’s voice is heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When the focus of the US political establishment, whether it is the Presidency or Congress, is focused on us, focused on the shared endeavours we have had over many decades, focused on the investment for Northern Ireland and job creation that comes from the United States.

“That is what political leaders do.

“So while we will have people in Northern Ireland today criticising the deputy First Minister for going with not a word of criticism for a First Minister … while on the other side of their mouth they will say that it is right that the Taoiseach goes and it is right that the Prime Minister goes.