John Cooney who sadly died on Saturday after injuries sustained during a bout in the Ulster Hall

Northern Ireland's sports minister has expressed sadness at the tragic death of a boxer following a title fight in Belfast.

John Cooney , 28, from Galway, died a week after suffering an injury in the clash in defence of his Celtic super-featherweight title.

His death was announced on Saturday in a statement published by his promoter Mark Dunlop , on behalf of the Cooney family and his fiancee, Emmaleen.

He had been treated at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital for an intracranial haemorrhage, also known as a bleed on the brain, following his defeat to Welshman Nathan Howells at the Ulster Hall last Saturday.

"After a week of battling for his life John Cooney has sadly passed away," the statement said.

"Mr and Mrs Cooney and his fiancee Emmaleen would like to thank the staff at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital who have worked tirelessly to save John's life and for everyone who has sent messages of support and prayers.

"He was a much loved son, brother and partner and it will take us all a lifetime to forget how special he was. RIP John 'the Kid' Cooney."

A book of condolence was opened for the boxer at the Ulster Hall on Monday morning.

Speaking in the Northern Ireland Assembly on Monday afternoon, Gordon Lyons said he wanted to put on record his sympathy, and the sympathy of the Assembly, following Mr Cooney's passing.

"My thoughts are with John's family, friends and all those in the boxing world who knew and loved him," he told MLAs.