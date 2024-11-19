Stormont to press ahead with deposit return scheme despite Wales opting-out
Earlier this week the Welsh Government pulled out of a UK-wide approach, indicating it would create its own scheme for Wales.
The Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) is a money-back scheme for single-use drinks containers which will incentivise people to recycle their drinks bottles and cans to redeem their deposits. The planned UK-wide scheme does not include glass bottles at this stage.
It is aiming to reach a 90% target for drinks containers and drastically reduce littering.
The scheme in Northern Ireland will include single-use drinks containers made from polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic, steel, and aluminium from 150ml to three litres.
Stormont Environment Minister Andrew Muir said it is "disappointing that the Welsh scheme is delayed" but confirmed Northern Ireland remains committed to DRS which is hoped to start in October 2027.
"I remain fully committed to DRS being implemented as soon as possible, so that the people of Northern Ireland will benefit from increased, high-quality recycling with reduced littering," he said.
"My department will continue to work closely with Scotland and England, to ensure our schemes go live together in October 2027 as planned.
"DRS went live in Ireland in February of this year and I am keen that the scheme in Northern Ireland is introduced on a similar basis and without further delay."
Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs is also introducing an Extended Producer Responsibility Scheme for packaging.
It will involve packaging producers and manufacturers covering the costs of recycling and disposing of their packaging aimed at driving higher collection and recycling rates of packaging and covers any drinks containers not included in the DRS such as glass, cartons, or high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic, which is used for most fresh milk packaging.
