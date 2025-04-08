The draft Northern Ireland Climate Commissioner Regulations 2025 were passed by 51 votes to 19

Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill has welcomed the passing of a vote to establish a climate commissioner.

The DUP opposed the motion at the Assembly on Tuesday, arguing the costs of the role, estimated to be £1 million a year, could not be justified in the current financial climate.

However, the draft Northern Ireland Climate Commissioner Regulations 2025 were passed by 51 votes to 19.

Speaking to reporters in the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings, Ms O'Neill said it was regrettable the DUP had voted against the plans.

She said: "I think that the public can take some comfort that the majority of MLAs elected here understand that climate is a real emergency, understand that as we speak today the Mournes are on fire, Lough Neagh is in crisis, floods are becoming an ever more occurring phenomenon.

"It's regrettable that the DUP have taken this square earth mentality again and voted against the regulations, but they have went through nonetheless and I very much welcome that."

Asked about DUP concerns around the cost, Ms O'Neill responded: "What's the cost of doing nothing?

"The cost of doing nothing is continuing floods, the cost of doing nothing is the real implications that people face, if you take the issues of the fire or the issue of Lough Neagh.

"The cost of doing nothing will be far, far more than the cost of putting a commissioner in place that can actually hold every department and agency to account in terms of their responsibility around getting us to net zero by 2050."

Last week, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said she did not believe there was a need for a climate commissioner.

She said then the appointment will be made because it is a "legal duty", but expressed concern it would cost at least £1 million per year at a time of financial challenge.

