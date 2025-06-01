A man is in a critical condition in hospital following an assault in Co Tyrone

A man is in a critical condition in hospital following an assault in Co Tyrone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives investigating the incident in the Main Street area of Strabane on Saturday have arrested a man.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police responded to a report of an assault at approximately 2pm on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A man, aged in his 30s, had been assaulted by another man inside flats in the area.

"The victim had sustained serious injuries to his face, head and body as a result of the assault and was taken by air ambulance to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

"A 33-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and is currently in police custody."