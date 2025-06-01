Strabane: Arrest made after assault victim is left in a critical condition in hospital
Detectives investigating the incident in the Main Street area of Strabane on Saturday have arrested a man.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police responded to a report of an assault at approximately 2pm on Saturday afternoon.
"A man, aged in his 30s, had been assaulted by another man inside flats in the area.
"The victim had sustained serious injuries to his face, head and body as a result of the assault and was taken by air ambulance to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
"A 33-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and is currently in police custody."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSNI.
