So-called street advisers are charging £5,000 for immigration guidance in Northern Ireland, MLAs have heard.

It comes amid a shortage of qualified people who can legally give immigration advice.

Fiona Magee of Advice NI said Northern Ireland had previously been described as a "desert" for immigration advice, but is now a "big black hole that seems to be getting deeper".

She was part of a panel who gave evidence to the Stormont Executive Office committee on Wednesday about the outworkings of the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS) which came into law in the UK following Brexit.

Ms Magee said the advice sector is finding that EU nationals "increasingly need to explore alternative routes to stay in Northern Ireland".

This has led to a higher demand for immigration advice from qualified advisors, particularly those who have reached the challenging level 3 qualification.

"There really aren't any qualified immigration advisers, apart from two at the level three that operate within Advice NI and the Law Centre, and then there are a few that are at level one and two at the Migrant Centre and a couple of other centres," she told MLAs.

She said the private sector has confirmed that they are at "breaking point", and those service are impacted by industrial action being undertaken by legal professionals over legal aid payments.

Ms Magee said the lack of available advice has led people to turn to unqualified advisers who often charge thousands of pounds.

She described a "very complex area that has a very significant impact on families and can result in deportation and destitution for many if the correct advice is not given".

She gave the example of a family of four who had been in Northern Ireland since 2018, but without a bank account, registration with a GP, or work or benefit records, they cannot prove they have been in the country for four continuous years.

"They went to seek help from the street advisers who charge for these services, and in some instances charge up to £5,000," she told MLAs.

"However, this form of application will eventually be refused.

"This family and others in this situation do go or are being approached by these street advisers who promise for a fee to apply for a visa for six months, as this is what is called under the EUSS is called a Certificate of Application, and based on this the Home Office will issue that while they're considering an application.

"Based on this misguided advice and wrong application, these people believe that they're eligible to apply for a national insurance number and benefits.