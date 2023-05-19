BBC NI journalists took to the picket lines this morning as votes were being counted across the province after the local government elections. The 24-hour strike saw several flagship programmes including BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster and The Nolan Show go off air as more than 200 journalists took part in the walkout.

There were also no local news bulletins on Radio Ulster until 9am on Friday, which was read by Adam Smyth, director of BBC Northern Ireland. Mr Smyth was still reading the bulletins on the hour at lunchtime. Television and online services have been similarly impacted, with the main website having been barely updated as of 11am this morning, and then having two local stories at the top as of midday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Images of striking BBC staff outside Broadcasting House showed some of the most recognisable presenters, producers and reporters standing on the picket line, including Jayne McCormack, John Campbell, Sara Girvin and Darran Marshall. Comprehensive coverage of the local government elections had been planned, including a live feed with the latest results on social media accounts, and BBC Radio Ulster's live results programme to be streamed on the BBC News NI website. Non news programmes on Radio Ulster were also off air.

A team of reporters had been planned across the 11 count centres with on-air coverage on BBC Radio Ulster from 4pm on Friday, as well as live coverage of results on the BBC One Northern Ireland television channel. Election coverage is due to resume on Saturday following the strike action, which began at 12.15am on Friday. It was called to oppose cutbacks to Radio Foyle's morning show, as well as the restructuring of services in Northern Ireland, which includes reallocation of funds to digital services. Radio Foyle's flagship morning show was axed last month and replaced with a half-hour news programme.

Neither the BBC Northern Ireland nor the BBC Newsline twitter account had a tweet which explained the strike. A BBC spokesperson said they "deeply regret the negative impact strike action will have on BBC services on election results day".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seamus Dooley, assistant general secretary for the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) visited the picket line at the BBC base in Belfast on Friday morning.

"Our members across the BBC in Northern Ireland are on strike today, and they're on strike when they should be covering the election results. That's not something journalists like to do. Election day is Christmas for political junkies and we also have a responsibility to bring the news to the community across Northern Ireland," he said. "It's a measure of how seriously our members take threats to funding in the BBC and our concern at the diminution of local news that we are on strike when we should be reporting the news, rather than making the news."

BBC staff on the picket line at Broadcasting House this morning, Friday May 19 2023, one of the biggest news days of the year. The NUJ confirmed over 200 members within BBC Northern Ireland are taking part in the 24 hour walk out. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker