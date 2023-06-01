It’s set to be a great night for music lovers with the sunshine adding to the spectacle that is The Classical 2023 in Botanic Gardens on the same night when the Ulster Orchestra teams up with superstar DJs Roger Sanchez, Tall Paul and Seb Fontaine for a night of the biggest club tunes from the last 25 years.

While today hasn’t been as hot as the past few days it promises to remain dry and sunny for the next while with temperatures pushing the high teens.

The Met Office say that tomorrow (Friday) will see the morning’s low cloud and mist giving way to “almost unbroken sunshine”.

Enjoying the sun at Gasworks Park. Photo by Matt Mackey / Press Eye

Saturday through to Monday will remain dry with good spells of sunshine through the coming days, but patchy mist and fog overnight.

The Met Office said it would be “feeling warm, locally very warm, but cooler near coasts with sea breezes developing”.

Meanwhile Chris McCracken, managing director of the Linen Quarter Business Improvement District in Belfast has reminded those working or shopping in the city centre of a space to chill out in the sunshine.

He said: “Our parklet on Linenhall Street has had an early morning power wash, ready for all to enjoy. Best time for direct sun is between 11am and 2pm.”