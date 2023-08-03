News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection

Support for Carers Fund release final round of grants as 35 charities and organisations are set to benefit

Support carers have been awarded £1.6m in the fourth and final round of grants from the Support for Carers Fund, the Department of Health has confirmed.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 17:32 BST- 1 min read

A total of 35 organisations and charities providing support for carers across the Province are receiving £1,607,884 to help with a range of projects.

The £4m fund was launched in 2021 to help community and voluntary sector organisations with charitable purposes offer support to carers.

In total, 100 projects have received awards from the fund.

Barnardo’s NI received £69,218 for the Young Carers in Primary Schools projectBarnardo’s NI received £69,218 for the Young Carers in Primary Schools project
Barnardo’s NI received £69,218 for the Young Carers in Primary Schools project
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Peter May, Permanent Secretary at the Department of Health, outlined that the fund has made "a real and practical difference to people's lives".

He said: “Unpaid carers have a very challenging role and I have huge admiration for all they do in often difficult circumstances.

"The Health and Social Care system depends heavily on their selfless dedication to some of the most vulnerable people in our society.

"The Support for Carers Fund was established in 2021 with funding made available in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"A very wide range of valuable projects have received awards from the fund and this has been important in helping to make a real and practical difference to peoples’ lives.”

The fund is administered and managed by the Community Foundation NI on behalf of the Department and is now fully expended.

Róisín Wood, Chief Executive at the Community Foundation, said: “The Community Foundation takes pride in collaborating with the Department of Health to oversee the Support for Carers Fund which enables groups to extend much-needed support to these exceptional carers who make a substantial impact on society."

Related topics:Department of HealthProvince