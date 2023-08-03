A total of 35 organisations and charities providing support for carers across the Province are receiving £1,607,884 to help with a range of projects.

The £4m fund was launched in 2021 to help community and voluntary sector organisations with charitable purposes offer support to carers.

In total, 100 projects have received awards from the fund.

Barnardo’s NI received £69,218 for the Young Carers in Primary Schools project

Peter May, Permanent Secretary at the Department of Health, outlined that the fund has made "a real and practical difference to people's lives".

He said: “Unpaid carers have a very challenging role and I have huge admiration for all they do in often difficult circumstances.

"The Health and Social Care system depends heavily on their selfless dedication to some of the most vulnerable people in our society.

"The Support for Carers Fund was established in 2021 with funding made available in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A very wide range of valuable projects have received awards from the fund and this has been important in helping to make a real and practical difference to peoples’ lives.”

The fund is administered and managed by the Community Foundation NI on behalf of the Department and is now fully expended.