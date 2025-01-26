'Targeting drugs supply is a priority for Mid Ulster district police': £50,000 worth of drugs seized from a property in Dungannon

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 26th Jan 2025, 15:05 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2025, 15:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have seized suspected Class B drugs with an estimated street value of approximately £50,000 following a search at a property in the Dungannon area on Saturday evening (January 25).

Sergeant Delaney said: “Shortly after 9.20pm, District Support Team officers conducted a proactive search of the property, and a number of plants were located.

“Officers remain at the scene this morning, Sunday (January 26).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sergeant Delaney continued: “Our enquiries are continuing, and I would appeal to any member of the public who might have any information which could assist to get in touch.

Police have seized suspected Class B drugs with an estimated street value of approximately £50,000 following a search at a property in the Dungannon area on Saturday evening (January 25)Police have seized suspected Class B drugs with an estimated street value of approximately £50,000 following a search at a property in the Dungannon area on Saturday evening (January 25)
Police have seized suspected Class B drugs with an estimated street value of approximately £50,000 following a search at a property in the Dungannon area on Saturday evening (January 25)

“Please contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1882 of 25/01/25. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Sergeant Delaney added: "Targeting drugs supply is a priority for Mid Ulster district police.

“We remain committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.

“If you have concerns about drugs please do not hesitate to contact police.”

Related topics:Mid Ulster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice