'Targeting drugs supply is a priority for Mid Ulster district police': £50,000 worth of drugs seized from a property in Dungannon
Sergeant Delaney said: “Shortly after 9.20pm, District Support Team officers conducted a proactive search of the property, and a number of plants were located.
“Officers remain at the scene this morning, Sunday (January 26).
Sergeant Delaney continued: “Our enquiries are continuing, and I would appeal to any member of the public who might have any information which could assist to get in touch.
“Please contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1882 of 25/01/25. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”
Sergeant Delaney added: "Targeting drugs supply is a priority for Mid Ulster district police.
“We remain committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.
“If you have concerns about drugs please do not hesitate to contact police.”
