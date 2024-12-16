Members of teacher unions have voted to take part in industrial action over pay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NASUWT said 92.7% of their members voted in support of strike action, and 99% voted for action short of strike, while the Irish National Teachers' Organisation (Into) said its members voted overwhelmingly to begin industrial action in support of the teachers' pay claim for 2024/25.

It comes after a ballot which was carried out over a three-week period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Into said its members will prepare to engage in a co-ordinated campaign of industrial action short of strike alongside their fellow trade unionists from other teaching unions.

Members of NASUWT – The Teachers’ Union in Northern Ireland have voted overwhelmingly in support of industrial action

The unions have urged the Department of Education to bring forward a "realistic offer" that recognises their worth and takes into account the cost of living.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT general secretary, described it as a "resounding message to Stormont Education Minister Paul Givan".

"They are adamant that they are not prepared to tolerate a situation where they are the worst-paid teachers in the UK and are fully prepared to take either strike action or action short of strike in the new academic year," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This strength of feeling must now be recognised, and the minister and employers must move decisively to ensure that a suitable offer can be made to teachers.

"Failure to make an acceptable offer will inevitably lead to robust industrial action.

"Teachers wish to avoid industrial action, but they have been left with no choice."

Mark McTaggart , northern secretary for Into, said members have "spoken loudly and clearly in voting for industrial action".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Their message is simple, they demand a pay rise that fully recognises their worth to society and one which takes account of the current cost-of-living crisis," he said.

"Teachers across the north are once again the least well paid on these islands, and the employers once again seem content to sleepwalk into a crisis of recruitment and retention of our recently qualified teachers and school leaders.

"Our members have sent the strong message that they have had enough.

"Of course, industrial action is always a last resort in these circumstances but it is clear that our members feel they are left with no option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The industrial action is to be taken by a majority of the recognised teachers' unions, engaging in co-ordinated action and operating to an agreed managed timeline in how it is applied.