Teenager is fighting for his life after his car is in collision with a lorry in Co Tyrone

A teenager is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious road traffic collision in Co Tyrone.
By The Newsroom
Published 17th Jun 2023, 18:49 BST- 1 min read
The collision occurred on the Eglish Road in DungannonThe collision occurred on the Eglish Road in Dungannon
The collision involved a black Audi A3 car and a lorry, and occurred on the Eglish Road in Dungannon around 5.30pm on Friday. The driver of the car, a man in his late teens, was taken to hospital following the incident where he remains in a critical condition.

The road was closed for a number of hours but has since re-opened. Police in Dungannon are appealing for information following the incident. Officers would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or who captured dash-cam footage which could be of assistance to their inquiries to contact them at Dungannon on 101, quoting reference number 1698 16/06/23.

Related topics:TeenagerPolice