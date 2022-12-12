The Met Office has said that areas of freezing fog and patchy ice on untreated surfaces may cause some difficult travel conditions.

Widespread deep frost is forecast for most of the Province tonight and tomorrow morning. The Met Office has warned that the minimum temperature could be minus six degrees centigrade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tomorrow will be another cold day despite good spells of weak winter sunshine, with scattered wintry showers brought on northerly breezes. The temperature is unlikely to reach higher than four degrees.

Cold temperatures set to continue across Northern Ireland. Frost covered hills as seen from Divis mountain in Belfast. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Sunday night was the coldest of the year so far, with temperatures in northern Scotland dipping below minus 15 degrees.

The Met Office say that tonight has the potential for the UK to experience the coldest night of the year for a second day running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meteorologist Oli Claydon said: “In terms of temperature, we could see another very cold night, especially in parts of Scotland where we’ve got that lying snow.

“We saw minus 15C last night. We could see similar or potentially even colder tonight under clear skies with that snowfall lying in some places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So a very cold night there but also broadly very cold across the whole of the UK, with widespread freezing conditions.”