Temperatures could reach minus six degrees in Northern Ireland
A yellow warning for ice and fog is in place in Northern Ireland until 10am tomorrow (Tuesday) with overnight temperatures having the potential to fall as low as minus six degrees.
The Met Office has said that areas of freezing fog and patchy ice on untreated surfaces may cause some difficult travel conditions.
Widespread deep frost is forecast for most of the Province tonight and tomorrow morning. The Met Office has warned that the minimum temperature could be minus six degrees centigrade.
Tomorrow will be another cold day despite good spells of weak winter sunshine, with scattered wintry showers brought on northerly breezes. The temperature is unlikely to reach higher than four degrees.
Sunday night was the coldest of the year so far, with temperatures in northern Scotland dipping below minus 15 degrees.
The Met Office say that tonight has the potential for the UK to experience the coldest night of the year for a second day running.
Meteorologist Oli Claydon said: “In terms of temperature, we could see another very cold night, especially in parts of Scotland where we’ve got that lying snow.
“We saw minus 15C last night. We could see similar or potentially even colder tonight under clear skies with that snowfall lying in some places.
“So a very cold night there but also broadly very cold across the whole of the UK, with widespread freezing conditions.”
Mr Claydon urged commuters across the UK to “leave a little bit more time” if driving and to travel with “a bit of extra caution”.