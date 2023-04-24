Temperatures in Northern Ireland set to plummet overnight
Despite a sunny start to the day temperatures could fall as low minus three overnight in Northern Ireland.
The Met Office has said that this week is to be “significantly colder than of late” so it might be an idea to keep the hot water bottles handy.
The meteorologists said: “It will feel significantly colder than last week, despite good sunny spells appearing.”
Temperature today are likely to reach no more than 11 degrees before plummeting to minus three overnight.
The Met Office said: “There may be the odd light shower in the early evening, otherwise it will be dry with prolonged clear spells, combining with light northerly winds to bring a widespread frost come dawn.”
They said tomorrow will continue to be “significantly colder than of late” with a maximum temperature of 10 degrees.
The forecast for Wednesday is the same while Thursday and Friday are likely to bring rain.