The Met Office has said that this week is to be “significantly colder than of late” so it might be an idea to keep the hot water bottles handy.

The meteorologists said: “It will feel significantly colder than last week, despite good sunny spells appearing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temperature today are likely to reach no more than 11 degrees before plummeting to minus three overnight.

The Met Office is warning of cold temperatures

The Met Office said: “There may be the odd light shower in the early evening, otherwise it will be dry with prolonged clear spells, combining with light northerly winds to bring a widespread frost come dawn.”

They said tomorrow will continue to be “significantly colder than of late” with a maximum temperature of 10 degrees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad