Tenacity to obtain justice for Birmingham pub bombing victims is incredible, says TUV deputy leader Ron McDowell as he prepares to host event for campaigners

TUV deputy leader Ron McDowell is to host an event to mark the completion of a fundraising campaign for those who lost their lives in the Birmingham pub bombings in November 1974.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 15th Sep 2023, 17:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 17:08 BST
A total of 21 people were murdered when bombs were detonated in two pubs in the Birmingham area, which also saw over 180 individuals being injured.

A campaign group, Justice for the 21, are raising funds to proceed with a claim for judicial review in their fight for justice and transparency around what actually happened on the day the bombs went off.

The event will take place at 11am tomorrow (Saturday) in the Conor Room at Belfast City Hall.

The IRA Birmingham pub bombings in November 1974 left 21 people dead and over 200 injured
The IRA Birmingham pub bombings in November 1974 left 21 people dead and over 200 injured
“The Birmingham Pub Bombings were, even by the IRA’s barbaric standards, a particularly shocking outrage," Mr McDowell said.

"The indiscriminate nature of the attack on innocent civilians and the horrific loss of life which it caused deserves to be more widely remembered.

"The tenacity of the campaign group Justice for the 21 in keeping the memory of their loved ones alive and seeking to obtain justice for them is incredible.

“I was very pleased to be able to organise a modest event at City Hall to mark the arrival of Glenn Randall and Ian Williams in Belfast, two men who walked from Birmingham to Liverpool before they will fly to Belfast on a mission to raise money for the campaign.

“Sadly, the group were refused their application to facilitate the laying of wreaths in the building. Exactly who objected to this modest request remains unclear as it was a decision taken from which I was excluded.

"However, the wreaths will be presented to an innocent victim of IRA terror during my event on Saturday morning.”

